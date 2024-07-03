Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Appeal For Information Following Kāpiti-Mana Fleeing Driver Incident

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Renée Perkins, Area Commander Kāpiti-Mana:

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fleeing driver incident across the Kāpiti-Mana region yesterday, 2 July 2024.

The incident began in Waitangirua around 10:40am, following officers signalling a vehicle of interest to stop.

The driver fled in a grey sedan and drove to State Highway 59 at Paremata where officers abandoned a pursuit due to its manner of driving. The driver continued north before road spikes were successfully deployed in Paekākāriki.

Near Kāpiti, the vehicle was abandoned and the suspected driver took a car, a blue saloon, from a member of the public and began driving south on Transmission Gully. After exiting at Waitangirua, the vehicle was brought to a stop by Police on Champion Street in Porirua.

We are incredibly thankful no innocent members of the public were injured during this fast-moving situation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, however we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video from dash cams, cell phones or CCTV cameras.

If you can assist the investigation, please contact us via our 105 service and quote the file number 240702/1114.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Following the incident, a 28-year-old Porirua man faces a number of charges, including failing to stop, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, failing to comply with conditions of a protection order, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, and robbery. He is due to reappear in the Porirua District Court Wednesday 10 July.

