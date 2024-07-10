Have You Seen Longxuan?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 84-year-old man Longxuan Suo, who has been reported missing.

Longxuan was last seen at around 11am this morning walking along Tawa Road in One Tree Hill.

His family believes he may be somewhere in the One Tree Hill area, possible between Ngatiawa Street and Tawa Road.

Longxuan was last seen wearing a black and white stripped woollen jacket, blue and grey-coloured trousers, light grey shoes, and with a pair of black glasses and white hat on.

His family and Police have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sights Longxuan to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting the event number P059305889.

