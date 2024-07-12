Marlborough Roads JV Wins National Collaboration Award

Simon Smith, Grant Bennett, Nick Brewer and Harry Alderson from MRJV accepting the NZ Workplace Health and Safety award in collaboration. (Photo/Supplied)

Marlborough Roads Joint Venture (MRJV) has taken out the award for collaboration at the New Zealand Workplace Health & Safety Awards 2024.

The award recognises MRJV’s management of their works around the busy grape harvest season alongside the goal of reducing grape spillages on the network.

Steve Murrin, Marlborough Roads Manager said that the award comes after four years of collaboration between the MRJV and wider industry.

“This is great recognition of the collaboration that has occurred between MRJV, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, the New Zealand Police, Wine Marlborough, Ia Ara Aotearoa – Transporting New Zealand, Marlborough Lines, and New Zealand Wine.”

“Our approach to working together includes annual pre- and post-harvest forums; a QR-code-accessed, live GIS system of road works and spill events; and operational improvement initiatives across all of the collaborating organisations.”

“These measures have helped everyone involved in road repairs and grape harvesting to complete their competing tasks simultaneously, during the optimum season when both activities are necessary.”

Accepting the award in Auckland in June, Grant Bennett, MRJV Contract Manager said there was an over 50 percent reduction in reported grape spills this year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“During the 2024 harvest, 22 grape spills were reported, down from 50 spills reported in the previous harvest year,” Mr Bennett said.

“This significantly reduced the time the MRJV crews spent cleaning up spilt grapes not to mention the bottles of wine that will now reach the shelves from Marlborough for the 2024 harvest.”

NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager, Tresca Forrester said the collaboration across industry representatives during harvest is all about ensuring the safety of all road users.

“This year’s reduction in reported spills also helped to reduce journey disruption for motorists who would otherwise be impacted by slippery conditions and delays on the roads until the spill is cleaned up,” Ms Forrester said.

The awards are an annual event that are organised by Safeguard and supported by ACC and WorkSafe New Zealand. Marlborough Roads JV, is a joint a venture between Heb, Fulton Hogan, Marlborough District Council and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

© Scoop Media

