Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wet Start To The Weekend

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 3:02 pm
Forecast: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 18 - Monday 22 July

MetService is forecasting possible heavy rain for eastern and northern parts of the North Island, as well as the top of the South Island, on Friday and Saturday as a low pressure system brushes past east of the country. This continues the mixed bag of weather that has characterised this past week.

A rapidly developing low pressure system is expected to pass east of the country on Friday and Saturday, bringing wet weather to many parts of the North and South Islands. Watches for Heavy Rain have been issued for Northland, northern Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, and west Tasman.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “The extent and intensity of rainfall will depend on the low's eastward or westward movement. This means that additional areas may be added to these Watch areas in the coming days. It’s a good idea to keep a close eye on the forecast, especially as holidaymakers head home at the end of the school holidays.”

The weather is expected to ease by Saturday evening as the low pressure system moves away, bringing a break in the weather to start Sunday. However, the next weather system is never too far away. By Sunday afternoon, another system is expected to make its way across the country, bringing rain and showers to the North Island and western South Island, along with brisk winds to the top of the country. This pattern continues into Monday, so a rain jacket may be needed for the back-to-school commute.

After a few foggy days this week, many might wonder if more are in store. Makgabutlane comments, “Chances of widespread fog in the North Island similar to what we’ve seen this week are reduced over the weekend. However, some spots in the South Island could still see fog at times this weekend and possibly into next week.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 