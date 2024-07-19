Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Council Hui Helps Shape Wainui’s Future

Friday, 19 July 2024, 10:19 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council is inviting residents of Wainui to an evening community hui on Thursday 1 August to help shape plans that will affect Wainui.

Council’s Director for Sustainable Futures Jo Noble says Council is integrating their engagement with the community.

“We’re always looking for new and efficient ways to improve how we engage with the community on different pieces of work.”

Ms. Noble emphasises the value of community collaboration.

“With Council and the community working together we’re able to address the present challenges effectively.”

“We envision a meaningful partnership in planning and implementation.”

The hui will focus on discussing various projects integral to Wainui’s development, all falling under the comprehensive Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan review.

Projects include updates on the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan itself, the Waimatā-Pakarae Catchment Plan, the Stormwater Integrated Catchment Management Plan, the Wainui Coastal Adaptation Plan, and the review of the Rural Lifestyle provisions along Lloyd George Road. 

The Wainui community is encouraged to attend this hui, take part in the discussions, contribute to the development of our plans, and help shape Wainui’s future. 

Event Details: 

  • Date: 1 August 2024 (Thursday) 
  • Time: 5:30pm-7:30pm  
  • Location: Wainui School Beach Hall, 56 Wairere Road, Wainui Beach, Gisborne 

For any questions, please contact the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan review team on TRMP@gdc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

