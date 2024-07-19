New Contractor For Kaipara Roading Services

A Downer grader on a metal road. (Photo/Supplied)

A new group of roading services contractors has been put in place to deliver road maintenance for Kaipara.

Downer Ltd has been appointed as the lead roading services contractor for a period of three years starting 1 July 2024. Local contractors will also be used.

Late last year elected members decided not to renew the existing contract with Ventia, testing the market for a roading services contractors instead.

Anin Nama, General Manager Infrastructure, said the council wanted to improve both the quality of roading services and to see whether they could get best value for money.

“We’ve been through a rigorous assessment process and I am confident Downer have the capability and capacity to deliver a good service to us. They have strong contract managers, appropriate equipment, a strong planning and engineering department, good quality assurance and a good track record,” says Anin.

Subcontractors were also put through the assessment process and the council now has selected a total of eleven companies that may perform work for the lead contractor or directly for Kaipara District Council over the three-year term of the contract.

Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson says he has had many conversations with community members concerned about the current state of our roads.

“The extreme weather events over a year ago really put our roads under pressure. Since then we have seen a gradual degradation in our overall network,” says Mayor Jepson.

"Downer is a large roading company with considerable experience in roading maintenance contracts and hold other roading contracts locally within the Northland and Auckland regions. Their pricing was competitive and I think they will make a difference to our roads.”

As part of the contract the council required Downer to use KDC approved suppliers to assist with maintaining and servicing the network. This service, expected to be in the order of 40% of work, will support local businesses and build their capability to provide a greater level of services in the future.

