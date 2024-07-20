Name Release, Roslyn Homicide

Police conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a woman at a Roslyn address early morning Thursday 18 July can now release their name.

She was 23-year-old Aaylah Philips Wilson of Palmerston North.

The post-mortem examination has now been completed and Police remain at the scene conducting a scene examination and further enquires.

Police are supporting the whanau of the deceased at this difficult time, who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation continues.

We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community. We would like to reassure those affected we have a dedicated team following positive lines of enquiry and those involved will be identified and apprehended.

