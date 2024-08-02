Council To Hold Public Meetings On Future Of Māori Ward Seats

Ruapehu District Council has reaffirmed its support for retaining its Māori wards but has yet to make a final formal decision on whether to keep or remove its three Māori ward seats before the 2025 local elections, as required by legislation.

Mayor Weston Kirton stated, "While we have been clear in our support for the Māori wards, Council has not yet made a formal decision on their future. We have until Friday, 6 September, to make this crucial decision. To ensure that we consider the views of our community, we will hold two public meetings - one in Ohakune on August 14 and another in Taumarunui on September 4.”

The September 4 public meeting will feature an extended public forum where community leaders, including iwi representatives, residents and ratepayer societies, and community board chairs, will be invited to present the views of their respective communities on the future of the Māori wards.

Mayor Kirton added, "Council's decision on whether to keep or disestablish the Māori wards will be made after hearing public submissions at the September 4 meeting. If we decide to retain the three Māori ward seats for the next term (2025-2028), a binding referendum will be held during the October 2025 local body elections, allowing voters to say whether the district should have Māori wards. The outcome of this poll will not affect the 2025 elections."

If Council chooses to disestablish the three Māori ward seats, a shortened Representation Review will be undertaken to determine new electoral arrangements before the October 2025 local body elections.

