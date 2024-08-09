Hamilton Police Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Woman

Missing woman Jessica Littler (Photo/Supplied)

Hamilton Police are appealing for sightings of missing woman Jessica Littler. Jessica, aged 77, has been reported missing by her family and there are concerns for her welfare. Jessica’s car was located last night in the Hamilton Gardens gate 1 car park. A search for Jessica is ongoing and Police are asking for any sightings of Jessica since Wednesday evening (7 August).

Car belonging to missing woman Jessica Littler (Photo/Supplied)

We are also appealing for sightings of Jessica’s car since Wednesday evening. It is a blue Honda Jazz, registration number NWP799. If you believe you may have seen Jessica or her car since Wednesday evening – either in the Hamilton Gardens area or across the wider Hamilton area - please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 240808/9601.

