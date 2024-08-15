Passenger Satisfaction Grows With Metlink Reliability And Frequency

Passengers boarding a Metlink bus / Supplied

Satisfaction with service reliability, frequency and capacity grew strongly in Metlink’s 2024 Public Transport Passenger Satisfaction Survey - while the end of fare subsidies contributed to a decline in satisfaction with value for money.

The annual independent survey of passenger experiences canvassed 2,830 customers on 241 bus, rail, and ferry services between 2 May and 5 June 2024.

Greater Wellington transport chair Thomas Nash says he is pleased that overall trip satisfaction remains high.

“At 92 percent - it’s good to know passengers are happy with ‘the trip’, with scores also in the 90s for ride comfort, vehicle access and customer service indicators,” Cr Nash says.

“I’m proud of solid five percent gains in categories indicating reliability, frequency and capacity, showing good driver recruitment is at the heart of sustainable public transport.

“Thank you to all the bus drivers, train and ferry staff for your hard work on our journey to providing world class public transport across the region.”

Satisfaction with information Metlink provides customers rose eight percent (to 84%) and satisfaction with information about delays and disruptions jumped 14 percent (to 64%). Satisfaction with the Metlink app, which was recently upgraded, increased 10 percent.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says a 19 percent fall in satisfaction with value for money (to 69%), coincided with fare hikes.

“Customers most dissatisfied in this category are regular passengers between the ages of 15 and 24, who were affected by the government’s roll back of age-based fare concessions in May,” Ms Gain says.

“This was compounded by a 10 percent Metlink fare increase in July to cover rising costs, which was communicated to passengers during the survey period.

“For Metlink, this year’s survey signals our passengers are concerned about fare prices amidst cost-of-living pressures. It also indicates the need to improve Wairarapa rail services.”

Only 83 percent of Wairarapa train users were satisfied with their trip compared to 100 percent on the Johnsonville line.

“New trains we are procuring will improve Wairarapa rail services from 2029, as will major work to renew track assets planned by KiwiRail,” Cr Nash says.

“In the meantime, our passengers want more information about delays and disruptions which our new real time information system will provide when rolled out later this year.

“They also want better service from buses replacing trains during unplanned network outages – which could be minimised with adequate investment by the crown in renewing its rail assets.”

For full survey results, visit Public Transport Passenger Satisfaction Survey 2024: https://www.metlink.org.nz/assets/Customer-Satisfaction-Surveys/Metlink-Public-Transport-Customer-Satisfaction-Survey-June-2024-Public.pdf

