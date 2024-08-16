Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Zealand Food Safety Supporting Police Investigation

Friday, 16 August 2024, 8:16 am
Press Release: NZ Food Safety

(Photo/Supplied)
(Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand Food Safety continues to support the Police in their investigation of methamphetamine disguised as branded lollies, says New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle.

“People with Rinda-branded pineapple lollies should not consume them and report any of the lollies to the Police,” says Vincent Arbuckle.

“Based on a check of import data and review of retailers there is no evidence that Rinda-branded pineapple lollies, or other products from the brand, are sold by New Zealand retailers.

“There is no indication of a wider food safety issue, but as always we would take quick action should an issue arise,” says Mr Arbuckle.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and any inquiries should be directed to the Police.

What to do:

  • If you have one of the Rinda branded items, contact Police on 105 or 111 quoting the file number 240813/5919.
  • If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently.
  • You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

