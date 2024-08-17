Five Arrested Following Bethlehem Burglary, Tauranga
Five people have been arrested following a burglary in Tauranga last night.
Police were called to a service station on State Highway 2 in Bethlehem around 9.45pm.
The group arrived in two vehicles and allegedly smashed the night service window.
They then entered the store and set off a fog cannon, before stealing a small amount of cash.
Police quickly responding, locating one vehicle and five alleged offenders a short distance from the scene.
Four members of the group aged between 13 and 16 have been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the incident.
The fifth person, a 23-year-old man has been charged with burglary and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the second vehicle.