Paraparaumu Transport Hub To Boost Local Bus Services From 25 August

Transport hub bus shelter (Photo/Supplied)

Increased frequency and more convenient connections between bus and rail services are among the benefits of the Paraparaumu transport hub, set to open on Sunday 25 August.

The hub, a joint project between Metlink and Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC), features real time travel information, an architecturally designed plaza, large, ‘living’ bus shelters with more seating, a taxi parking area, and parking and charging for electric scooters and bikes.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says the new and improved transport hub will support many different types of travel and efficient journeys along the Kāpiti Coast.

“The transport hub is designed as a central connection between Paraparaumu and the wider Wellington region, where passengers can move between rail, bus and active travel modes like cycling and walking with ease,” Cr Nash says.

“Purpose-built public spaces like this are the key to a successful and sustainable public transport network – where affordable, reliable transport options are within reach and the urban design becomes part of an area’s identity.”

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow is pleased to see buses operate from the transport hub after KCDC completed and blessed their parts of the development in April.

“We’re thrilled to see our vision of a people-friendly, safe and convenient plaza and transport hub coming to life. We also look forward to the renovation of the train station being finished to complete the project fully,” said Mayor Holborow.

Route 250, 260, 261, 262, 290 bus timetables have been adjusted to better connect with arriving trains. Routes 261 and 262 will now run half-hourly during the day, with services added to morning and evening peak times.

Mural inside bus shelter made by local artist Miriama Grace-Smith (Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Toarangatira and Ngāti Porou). [Photo/Supplied]

Bus service changes from Sunday 25 August:

Routes 261 and 262 will run every 30 minutes during the day, with additional morning and afternoon services.

The following bus services will run on updated timetables using the new permanent route along Rimu Road, Ihakara Street and Old State Highway 1 and connecting to rail services: 260, 261, 262, 290.

New school route 509 from Ōtaki to Kāpiti College, departing from Aotaki Street.

School route 507 will extend to cover Waikanae North

Some route 280 services will continue to travel to/from Coastlands and are identifiable by a ‘C’ or ‘CO’, while other 280 services travel via Waikanae Station.

