Tauranga Mayor Requests Government Support For Cameron Road Stage 2

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale is asking the government to support funding for the Cameron Road Stage Two project. That follows a report received at today’s (19 August) Council meeting, setting out the consequences of the project not proceeding.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Board has not approved the project business case for funding in its current form, on the basis that it doesn’t align with the new Government Policy Statement on Transport.

Mahé says the project is a key driver for enabling growth in our city, which is currently experiencing a housing crisis. “Without the right infrastructure – improved roads and upgrades to our aging water supply and wastewater network – we are not going to be able to meet the demand for new houses.”

Continuing to upgrade Cameron Road and the water and wastewater infrastructure beneath it has a pivotal role in facilitating housing intensification along the Te Papa peninsula and connecting with the housing development opportunities in the western area of the city.

“The government has already invested in Cameron Road Stage 1 and in the Tauriko Enabling Works, which facilitate the development of 2400 homes in Tauriko West, and open up the opportunity for extensive development in the city’s Western Corridor. The full benefit of this won’t be realised without the Cameron Road stage two improvements, which will link people from the west to the city centre and beyond, contributing to the Tauranga’s economic growth and prosperity,” Mahé says.

“If we don’t go ahead with this project, the consequences will be far-reaching. Without the support of central government, we may have to look at cancelling, delaying, or redirecting funds from other projects.

“We are already starting to see the success of Cameron Rd Stage One, with monitoring showing more commuters are using a range of travel modes, including public transport.”

Council will submit a revised business case to NZTA in early-2025 which aligns with the new Government Policy Statement.

Council is seeking the agreed financial contribution rate from NZTA and the retention of the $68 million Infrastructure Acceleration Fund grant from the Crown, which has already been pledged towards the project.

