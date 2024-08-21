Reports Out Today Showcase The Value Of Community Research In World First

The value of specific community-centric research has been substantiated today with the public release of 7 high-profile reports considered to be a world-first in policing research.

An independent Panel working in partnership with Police, oversaw several independent research teams with community research at its heart analysing fairness and equity in NZ policing.

“Understanding Policing Delivery (UPD) is a pioneering programme to be involved in particularly through the lens of a research perspective,” says Dr Katie Bruce, a member of Community Research Kaitiaki and CE of Hui E! Community Aotearoa.

“As one of the members of the independent Panel, I was able to appreciate first-hand that the approach we took to the research was actually a part of the solution in terms of fair and equitable policing.”

The community research has included working alongside communities, including Police officers, to make sense of and analyse data together with the research teams.

This approach, very familiar to community researchers, has opened up space for constructive conversations about difficult topics of inequity and bias with Police.

Katie highlights a critical gap between government agencies and communities. “There is often a disconnect between the processes and decisions of government agencies and the lived experiences of communities,” she says.

The power of community research in bridging this divide brings invaluable lived experience into organisational learning culture. “At Community Research Aotearoa, we urge other government agencies to embrace this approach and incorporate community expertise into their processes.”

UPD was founded on kaupapa Māori research, a culturally grounded approach, ensuring that research processes and outcomes are aligned with Māori values and contribute positively to Māori communities.

Kaupapa Māori research organisation Ihi Research have released reports today on community feedback on interactions with Police and data on use of force by Police as part of the UPD programme.

“For ten years we have worked for our community, and we see ourselves as giving voice to those who may not be heard in research and policy spaces” says Dr Cath Leonard, Director of Ihi Research. “This project has been both nerve-wracking because of its importance and because it is difficult for anyone to enter conversations that challenge the way we think about what we do. It has also been incredibly rewarding. I learnt a lot myself about the challenges our officers face, the decisions that they must make on a daily basis – and the impact of the systems and structures within which the police operate”.

Later this year, the release of the final UPD reports will further showcase community research approaches, including by disability research non-profit organisation, the Donald Beasley Institute, and Kaupapa Māori and Pasifika research organisation, Mana Pounamu Consulting.

