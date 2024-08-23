Photos And Video Sought: Police Seek Footage In Serious Assault Case

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying eight offenders involved in a serious assault on three victims at a local bar.

The assault unfolded at around midnight on 2 August 2024.

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter, from Gisborne Criminal Investigation Branch says at least eight men attacked the victims.

The incidents involved prolonged assaults on the victims who were kicked, punched, stomped on and hit with weapons.

The victims suffered moderate injuries including a broken finger, lacerations, abrasions with one also being knocked unconscious for a significant period of time during the assaults.

This is the second incident involving serious violence in a public setting by gang members within the Gisborne and Wairoa area in the last month.

Investigators are working hard in both cases to hold those gang members involved to account.

Three Mongrel Mob gang members aged 21, 28 and 43 and a 37-year-old associate have been arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm and Injuring with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

They will appear in the Gisborne District Court on Monday 26 August with their bail opposed. A further four gang members are sought and arrests are expected in the next few days.

Police are seeking footage of the incident:

Anyone who saw the assault, or have phone camera footage, is asked to make contact with Police.

Police would particularly like any footage or sightings on between 11:50pm on 2 August and 12:30am on 3 August.

Police are seeking assistance from the community as they are aware of a lot of people who filmed the incident on their cell phones.

“Any piece of information will help us as we work to identify these offenders so that they can be held accountable.”

This is how you can you assist Police:

An online portal has also been set up for people to upload any photos or videos directly to the investigation team.

If you have video, or photos, please go to https://leopold.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Alternatively, anyone with information to assist Police in holding these offenders to account should make contact.

Please contact our 105 phone service quoting the file number 240803/0149.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

