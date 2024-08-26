Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Crash Closes All Northbound Lanes SH1 Bombay To Ramarama - Motorists Urged To Delay Travel

Monday, 26 August 2024, 2:27 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

All northbound lanes on State Highway 1 between Bombay and Ramarama are currently closed due to a significant crash.

The right southbound lane is also blocked and people are asked to pass with extra care and expect delays.

A full southbound closure may also be necessary so motorists are asked to follow directions of response crews at the scene.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi recommends that people delay their travel if possible, avoid the area and use another route.

Further updates will be provided when available.

