Porirua Dishes Up Successful Visa Wellington On A Plate Events

Delicious offerings were served up at the Imagine + Taste + Connect event at Pātaka Art + Museum. Photo/Supplied.

With the Wellington On a Plate festival coming to an end, Porirua eateries yet again outdid themselves with fantastic Burger Wellington offerings and another highly successful festival event.

Both sessions of the Imagine + Taste + Connect event on 15 August at Pātaka Art + Museum sold out.

Attendees sampled dishes from nine different Porirua eateries, as well as delicious bevvies from some of our local breweries.

The talented chefs served up dishes inspired by their heritage, culture and community. Dishes called on memories of home, beloved family members no longer with them, or countries far from New Zealand that inspired them on their culinary journeys.

During the festival thousands of unique burgers were served up to locals and out-of-towners, keen to enjoy Burger Wellington, which wrapped up on 25 August.

Two Porirua eateries, Sushil's Musclechef Kitchen & Cafe, and Elemental Eats, have had their burgers announced in the top 5 of the competition out of almost 200 burgers. The winner will be announced on 2 September.

"It has been a busy time for the cafes, restaurants and bars who participated in Visa Wellington On a Plate in one way or another," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"I’m heartened to see the support out there for our local businesses and extend my thanks to the establishments involved for their hard work."

