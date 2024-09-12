Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Masterton District Youth Council To Launch Grant Scheme

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Youth Council (MDYC) has launched the first year of their Youth Grant scheme this September.

Five $500 grants will be awarded to local initiatives that are youth-led, support the Masterton community and help young people develop leadership skills.

The Youth Grant scheme is recognition of Council’s on-going commitment to supporting youth voice, outlined in the youth development strategy - Te Rautaki Rangatahi o Wairarapa.

Tammy Merriman, Community Activator says “Our Youth Council do so much work in our community, from organising events to sharing youth perspectives with elected members, and presenting during the Long-Term Plan process.

The scheme is about a Tuakana-Teina (older supporting younger), approach to collaboration. We know our young people have great ideas and we’re here to support their development.”

Following a formal application process, the grant recipients will be decided by a panel of MDYC delegates and Councillor Tim Nelson who says,

“It recognises the mana young people have and strengthens their connection with those of us sitting at the decision-making table.

Equipping young people with the skills and confidence to step up is how we develop our future leaders.”

MDYC will be recruiting for new members later in the year, interested young people aged between 12-24 are encouraged to get in touch.

To see more information about the grant scheme you can visit mstn.govt.nz and search ‘Youth Grants’, email youthcouncil@mstn.govt.nz, or visit them @mastertondistrictyouthcouncil on Facebook and Instagram.

