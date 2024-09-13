New Public Artwork To Be Installed In Waitangi Park

KIMI You are Here (Photo/Supplied)

The Wellington Sculpture Trust announced today it has commissioned a new public artwork by Korean/New Zealand artist, Seung Yul Oh, for Waitangi Park.

Chair of the Wellington Sculpture Trust, Jane Black, said today: “ Seung’s work KIMI/ You Are Here will be sited in the coastal planting area within the old shipping dry-dock. At 5.5metres, it will be able to be seen from near and far and appear nestled within the vegetation from many viewpoints, but in fact it will sit at the end of path, creating an element of concealment and discovery.

“The work is highly engineered with a delicate point of connection to the ground, gently touching the concrete path and appearing to be virtually suspended through clever concealment of its foundations.

“Just like a ‘pin drop’ , KIMI/You are Here is a dramatic statement and marker of the site. The inverted tear drop made of stainless steel will reflect the grasses and plants surrounding it and all those who take the path less trodden to stand at its base.

“With its strong visual presence across the park and from the surrounding road, it will invite viewers to seek it out , first needing to find the path that will lead to a more intimate engagement.

The highly polished mirrored surface of the work will provide a contrasting element to the natural landscaped environment and its reflective nature capturing the movement of the surrounding vegetation, the sky, as well as the viewer themselves.

The Trust sought permission to place the work in the park from both the Council and mana whenua. “We are honoured that the Ahu Whenua Trusts: Wellington Tenths Trust and Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trusts have generously presented You are Here with a name and whakatauki to enrich the work’s context and significance.

Kimi (Seek) – signifies the actions to seek, look for, delve, search or hunt. ‘Kimi horoa, kimi Horapa (seek far and wide). This whakatauki advocates for extensive exploration and the pursuit of knowledge and understanding in a broad, sweeping manner.

“It captures the notion that one should not confine their exploration to known areas but should rather broaden their search to acquire diverse perspectives, comprehensive insights, and wisdom.

The name KIMI, along with its accompanying whakatauki, not only aligns with the artist’s vision for viewers to ‘engage in multiple perspectives’ but also holds deep cultural significance and important message for Wellington and all of Aotearoa at the beginning of the 21st century.

The Trust believes this work by Seung will become a place maker for not only the park, but also Wellington itself – encouraging people to not only acknowledge the immediate presence of the sculpture, but also to explore the intricate web of narratives and hidden treasures associated with this site and our wonderful city.”

“The place-making work comes to Wellington at a time, when the city needs to inject its creative spirit, entrepreneurial nous and vibrancy back into its collective conscience.”

Seung says of his work: “This hollow and empty invisible void alighted upon this location, absorbing its surroundings to manifest itself.

“Its intangible physicality exists solely by the breath of perception breathed into it. It continually negotiates the potential for growth and the vanishing of its mass, both from within and beyond the surface.

“The site gives an opportunity for both the viewer and the work to engage win multiple perspectives to experience together. the context of a public park with multi purposes, invites a variety of people to search, confront, surprise, reflect, remember and grow with the work.”

Jane Black said: “The commissioning of this work will see the Trust embark on its biggest fundraising effort since its inception 40 years ago. It is seeking donations to help it with the creation of the work. Through vigorous effort it has already raised $220,000, and in the current climate the remaining $380,000 will take a bold effort and it is looking for contributions from the public.

It is expected the work, with the funds raised, will be installed at the beginning of next year.”

