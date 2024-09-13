Homicide Investigation Continues, Police Appeal To Public

The Police investigation into the discovery of a body in a vehicle on Ripiro Beach earlier this week is continuing.

A homicide investigation has been underway since the discovery was made following a vehicle fire on the beach, near Glink’s Gully, on Monday morning.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says Police are continuing to speak with a person as part of our ongoing enquiries.

“The investigation team are still working to piece together the events leading up to how this person lost their life,” he says.

A post mortem examination has been completed, however formal identification procedures are still to be carried out.

“I know there will be some speculation in this tight knit community about who the victim is,” Detective Inspector Symonds says.

“At this point I would ask people to respect that whānau will be learning the devastating news that they have lost a loved one.

“We will continue to keep the community updated with progress on our investigation.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police are now also appealing to the public for any information or sightings of two vehicles of interest.

The first is a 2012 grey Ford Ranger with the registration GJC586.

The second is a white or light grey 2001 Toyota Harrier with a registration FYR31.

“In particular we are appealing for any sightings of the above two vehicles in the Te Kopuru area between 2pm on Sunday 8 September and 9am on Monday 9 September, in particular in the Pinaki, Burgess and Pouto Road areas.

“We are also interested in any sighting of a person riding a quad bike along Pinaki or Pouto Roads around the same time.

“If anyone saw either of these vehicles between these times we are urging you to please come and speak to us.”

Police have also been advised local hapu have placed a rāhui on Ripiro Beach, covering the beach side from Glink’s Gully through to Pouto Point.

The rāhui has been put in place until 8am on Sunday 15 September.

Police continue to encourage anyone who was in the area or has any information to get in touch.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240908/8425.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

