Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Meeting Of Council – Adoption Of The 2024-2034 Long Term Plan

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:17 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Marlborough District Council will hold an Emergency Meeting at 8.30am on Monday 2 September 2024.

The meeting will adopt the Long Term Plan for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2034 and set the rates and charges for Council for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025.

This meeting is open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend.

Copies of the agenda will be made available online and at Council’s Office, 15 Seymour Street.

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 