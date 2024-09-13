Emergency Meeting Of Council – Adoption Of The 2024-2034 Long Term Plan

The Marlborough District Council will hold an Emergency Meeting at 8.30am on Monday 2 September 2024.

The meeting will adopt the Long Term Plan for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2034 and set the rates and charges for Council for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025.

This meeting is open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend.

Copies of the agenda will be made available online and at Council’s Office, 15 Seymour Street.

