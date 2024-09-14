Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Missing Rock Fisherman | Nine Pin Rock, Manukau Harbour

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

At approximately 11:49 pm last night, a person was swept off the rocks near Nine Pin Rock, at the entrance to Manukau Harbour. Volunteers from Coastguard Titirangi and Coastguard Papakura responded quickly to the scene, launching a search for the missing rock fisherman.

After a two-hour search in challenging conditions, the vessels returned to shore. Coastguard Papakura skipper Jim Levitt, aboard Papakura Rescue 1, said: “The wind and tide created very choppy seas, made worse by a 1.5-metre swell. Both crews from Papakura and Titirangi gave it their all, but the rough conditions near the bar made it too dangerous to continue searching while staying safe.”

Coastguard Titirangi skipper Mike Armstrong, aboard Lenses Online, added: “Despite all the search equipment available to our crews, visibility and conditions on the bar remained poor.”

Today, Coastguard Auckland Air Patrol is continuing the search from the air, while rescue vessels from Coastguard Papakura and Coastguard Titirangi have returned to the water to assist.

Mike from Coastguard Titirangi further expressed: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing person during this difficult time. We extend our thanks to all the volunteers who responded last night and wish the best of luck to the crews continuing the search today."

For further information, please direct enquiries to the Police, who are leading the search operation.

Find more from Coastguard on InfoPages.
 
 
 
