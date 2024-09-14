Free Tyre Collections Kick Off Across Aotearoa New Zealand

The operational launch of the Tyrewise product stewardship scheme was officially announced by Environment Minister Penny Simmonds today.

It means tyre ‘generators’, like tyre shops, can have their end-of-life tyres collected for free, and members of the public can also dispose of up to five worn out tyres for free at collection sites around the country.

Tyrewise officially launched in Aotearoa New Zealand on 1 March when a ‘tyre stewardship fee’ came into effect for newly imported tyres – whether they were sold loose or on a vehicle or piece of machinery. “The fee covers the collection and management of the tyres when they reach their end of life so they can be recycled or used in a new product,” says Adele Rose, of Tyrewise Scheme Managers 3R Group.

The old ad hoc disposal fees that many tyre fitters used to charge are no longer allowed under the regulations that enable the Tyrewise scheme, she says. The start of free collections in September means consumers can rest assured their tyres will be properly managed at their end of life, rather than go to landfill, be stockpiled, or illegally dumped, Adele says.

“New Zealand doesn’t have a great record on recovering and recycling tyres. Of the 6.5 million which reach the end of their life each year, only about 40% are being recycled – that will change with Tyrewise,” she says.

The scheme has a target of 80% of tyres recovered, for recycling or use in a new product, by its fourth year, and over 90% by its sixth year, Adele says.

Auckland Council General Manager Waste Solutions Justine Haves says Tyrewise will take the burden off local councils and ratepayers, which often foot the bill for dealing with illegally dumped tyres or tyre stockpiles which catch fire.

“Over the past two years, over 32,000 tyres have been dumped on public land across the Auckland region, costing the council and ratepayers more than $136,000 for responsible disposal. This doesn’t include the cost of specialist retrieval or the costs to the environment when tyres are dumped in waterways or reserves,” Justine says.

“Throwing old tyres into landfill is also a waste of a valuable resource, which can be put to much better use.”

Cambridge-based company Treadlite processes end-of-life tyres so they can be used in new products. Director Brad Pierce says their business is based on the idea that a waste product can be turned into something of value.

“Having Tyrewise operational is great news. We believe it represents a significant step forward in managing the collection and recycling of tyres throughout New Zealand as well as a move towards a more circular economy,” Brad says. “We think it will foster the innovation needed so that we can build New Zealand’s capacity to deal with its end-of-life tyres onshore.”

Matt Lowther from tyre specialist Tyretracks Goodyear Autocare in Hamilton says that like him, his customers care about the environment. “It’s great that as a Tyrewise registered partner, I can assure them that their end-of-life tyres are being managed responsibly and can go on to have a second life” he says.

Members of the public can look out for the Tyrewise registered partner logo at their local tyre shop, and find their closest public collection site at www.tyrewise.co.nz

