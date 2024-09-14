Greater Wellington Acknowledges Passing And Legacy Of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

August 30, 2024

Greater Wellington acknowledges the passing and legacy of the Māori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, who has died just days after the 18th anniversary of his Koroneihana (coronation).

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter led the regional council’s tributes with the whakatauki: Kua hinga te tōtara i Te Waonui a Tāne - A tōtara has fallen in the great forest of Tāne.

“Kiingi Tuheitia was a tireless advocate for his people, for strength, for peace and for unity. His pursuit of fairness and equitable outcomes will live on for future generations of Māori,” says Chair Ponter.

It is reported that Kiingi Tuheitia will lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae before moving to his resting place at Taupiri.

Nigel Corry, Chief Executive of Greater Wellington said staff at the regional council would be supported throughout this period.

“His passing has great significance for many of our staff. Over the coming days they will be remembering his unwavering commitment for mokopuna and his dedication and drive for a fairer Aotearoa - where all people are treated with dignity and respect,” says Mr. Corry.

Chair of Greater Wellington’s Te Tiriti Komiti Hikitia Ropata says the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia comes at a critical time for Māori.

“As Māori, we have seen the value of Te Reo diminished with the needless and costly renaming of central government agencies, we have the Government’s Treaty Principles Bill to contend with, the dismantling of Māori Health, and greater participation and representation in local democracy for Māori has been used as a rallying cry for racists in the discussions around Māori Wards.

“However, we must be reminded of his address to the 10,000 people at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia this January, where he said “The best protest we can do right now is be Māori.

“This sentiment is reenergising and powerful for Māori and I echo his words: “Be who we are, live our values, speak our reo, care for our mokopuna, our awa, our maunga, just be Māori,” says Cr Ropata.

Greater Wellington pays tribute and gives aroha to Kiingi Tuheitia’s wife Makau Ariki Atawhai, his three children and extended whānau and Te Kīngitanga.

