Tasman Police Concerned Over Alarming Number Of Drink Drivers

Tasman Police are urging motorists not to get behind the wheel after drinking, after having caught an alarming number of people over the legal limit in the Nelson Bays area.

In the past month, Police issued infringements for 61 people who were driving over the legal breath alcohol limit.

Tasman Road Policing Manager Inspector Hamish Chapman is disappointed and appalled by these results.

“This is absurd and dangerous, and we are glad this didn’t result in more serious consequences.”

Police see too many preventative deaths on out roads, and we make no apology for targeting high-risk behaviours like drink driving.

“These results show us there is a real and significant issue and we will be out and about on our roads conducting checkpoints to prevent and deter those from drink driving.”

Police are committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at their journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found and held accountable.

We recognise there is power in our communities to make a difference too.

If you know someone has had a few drinks, or is over the limit and about to drive, say something.

Police want people to enjoy themselves but if you have had too much, call a family member, a fired, or a taxi to pick you up – never get behind the wheel.

© Scoop Media

