Delays Expected, Mount Albert - Auckland City

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a crash in Mount Albert this morning.

At about 11.15am, Police were called following report of a vehicle crashing into a power pole on Mount Albert Road, near Ferner Avenue.

Early indications suggest one person has received minor injuries.

The road has been closed while power contractors are carrying out repair work.

Diversions in are in place at New North Road and motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

