Council Votes To Retain Māori Wards

Marlborough District Council has voted unanimously in favour of retaining Māori wards.

At an extraordinary meeting held today, the unanimous vote supported keeping the ward which means the issue will now go to a binding public referendum at the 2025 local body elections.

The result from this would take effect from the 2028 local government term.

Council chambers was full for the meeting with Mayor Nadine Taylor commenting it was the largest public gallery ever hosted at Council and she acknowledged those who attended. “It is excellent to see the level of interest and support,” she said.

Mayor Taylor said the issue being voted on was not about the Māori Ward representative Councillor Allanah Burgess personally, but about the position.

“I want to be clear we are wrapping our support around you – you are part of our team and you hold your head high,” she said.

All councillors took the opportunity to speak before voting.

In moving the motion to retain the Māori ward seat, Mayor Taylor said it contributed to a valuable partnership between Council and iwi and offered a direct voice in decision-making.

Marlborough is one of 45 Councils around the country that introduced Māori wards in late 2020 – current Māori ward Councillor Allanah Burgess was voted in at the 2022 October election.

On April 4, 2024, local government minister Simeon Brown announced plans to bring back public polls to decide Māori wards.

That change forced Councils that had introduced Māori wards without a poll to either drop them or, should they retain them, then they must go to a binding referendum to let the public decide.

Marlborough residents will now get to make that decision in October next year – in line with Council elections. Māori wards would be removed from 2028 elections if rejected in the poll.

Marlborough is one of just three councils in the South Island to have a Māori ward – Nelson has one and Tasman’s ward starts at the next election.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), said that Māori wards allowed Māori to be part of decision-making and have representation on local councils.

Having such wards was one way for councils to honour the partnership principle committed to in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Those who are enrolled on the Māori electoral roll vote for candidates standing for Māori wards to represent them, LGNZ said.

There are only four councils between the far North and Marlborough without Māori wards, and none exist south of Marlborough.

Of New Zealand’s 78 councils, 44 will have to drop their Māori wards ahead of the next elections or put them to a 2025 public vote. One more council has until 2028 to make this decision.

© Scoop Media

