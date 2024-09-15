Two Minors Sold Alcohol In Northland Compliance Operation

Police and National Public Health Service (Northern Region) are disappointed at the results of a recent compliance operation targeting the sale of alcohol to minors in Northland.

The latest Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) involved the underage volunteers, aged 17, attempt to purchase alcohol from licensed premises in the Hokianga and Kaipara areas.

The two-day operation tested 28 outlets overall, which resulted in two sales.

Sergeant Michelle Row, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer for Kerikeri Police, says ten premises were tested in the Hokianga region which resulted in one sale.

“While this result is an improvement on the last CPO carried out in the Far North, one sale is one too many,” she says.

“It is expected all outlets should have good systems and processes for checking for underage especially when operating in our vulnerable communities.

“As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to our youth.”

Meanwhile, Sergeant Tai Patrick was also let down by the result in Kaipara.

Of the 18 premises tested, one premises sold alcohol to the underage volunteer.

When applicants apply for a license to sell alcohol, it states that they have appropriate systems and procedures in place to prevent the sale of alcohol to underage people.

“It is disappointing when we test outlets and find that this is not always the case,” Sergeant Patrick says.

“We expect that all premises should have appropriate systems and procedures in place to prevent sales of alcohol products to minors.

“I continue to emphasise that anyone attempting to purchase alcohol product who looks under 25, staff must ask for identification.

“No identification, no sale - it is that simple.”

Sergeant Patrick says this is best practice and a sure way to prevent sales to minors.

There are serious consequences when licensees are reported to the authorities.

Sales to underage can result in a suspension of their liquor license to sell alcohol for a number of days.

Both Police and National Public Health Service continue to urge all licensed premises to remain highly vigilant when selling alcohol products.

WHAT IS A CPO?

Controlled Purchase Operations (CPOs) are part of an ongoing programme to assess compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in an effort to address access to alcohol by minors.

© Scoop Media

