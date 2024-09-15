Waipara Update #7

The Waipara fire is now contained and controlled.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Commander Brian Keown says firefighters have worked hard today to extinguish hotspots and pull apart the skid sites.

" Our crews made good progress today and we are pleased to say that we now have the fire under control. With the help of heavy machinery, we have now established 100% containment of the fire," Brian Keown says.

Tomorrow we will have approximately 50 firefighters on site supported by heavy machinery and tankers as they continue to open up the skid sites and extinguish hotspots.

We are making good process and the Incident Management Team is now planning for demobilisation and recovery.

The Canterbury District (north of the Rakaia River to just north of Clarence River) continues to have a prohibition on open air fires under section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017 until 11.59pm on Monday 9 September.

