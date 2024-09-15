Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waipara Update #7

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:06 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Waipara fire is now contained and controlled.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Commander Brian Keown says firefighters have worked hard today to extinguish hotspots and pull apart the skid sites.

" Our crews made good progress today and we are pleased to say that we now have the fire under control. With the help of heavy machinery, we have now established 100% containment of the fire," Brian Keown says.

Tomorrow we will have approximately 50 firefighters on site supported by heavy machinery and tankers as they continue to open up the skid sites and extinguish hotspots.

We are making good process and the Incident Management Team is now planning for demobilisation and recovery.

The Canterbury District (north of the Rakaia River to just north of Clarence River) continues to have a prohibition on open air fires under section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017 until 11.59pm on Monday 9 September.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 