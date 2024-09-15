Hood Plans Aim To Capitalise On Infrastructure Work

Exciting plans to increase hangar space at Hood Aerodrome have been announced by Masterton District Council to maximise the benefit of infrastructure improvements underway at the aerodrome.

A new space adjacent to the runway has been earmarked for approximately 33 hangar sites of varying sizes ranging from 15m x 10m power-only sites to 21m x 12m fully serviced hangars with access to a sealed taxiway. The area will be accessible from Manaia Road.

There is further potential for more commercial development, as well as an area protected for possible future terminal expansion.

The plans include potential changes on Moncrieff Drive, where space has been identified for future commercial or visitor attractions.

The Council’s General Manager Infrastructure and Assets, Maseina Koneferenisi, said the plans were a logical step forward from work underway at Hood. “We want to ensure we are making the most of the improvements to infrastructure at Hood to reduce the financial burden on our ratepayers,” she said.

“This aerodrome is a great asset for the community and plays a key role in regional resilience in the event of a Civil Emergency. These plans will ensure we can bring new operators and users to Hood, as well as developing the potential for aviation-oriented attractions for the non-flying public. We are in the enviable position of having a really unique asset here in the Wairarapa and are determined to make the most of it.”

Masterton District Council Chief Executive Kym Fell said the Hood Aerodrome expansion plans are a significant milestone for the region.

“These developments represent a strategic investment in our future, ensuring Hood Aerodrome remains a vital hub for both aviation and regional growth. By enhancing our infrastructure and expanding hangar space, we are not only meeting current needs but also setting the stage for future opportunities.

“This project reflects our commitment to fostering economic development, improving regional resilience, and maximising the potential of this unique asset for the benefit of our community and beyond.”

A concept plan for the development has been prepared. An aerial image of Hood is available here.

In 2020, following an application to the Government stimulus funding for “shovel ready’’ projects, a total of $10 million in funding was secured to upgrade the safety features and infrastructure of the aerodrome. This Government funding was secured on the basis of $7 million of Council co-funding, to provide a total of $17 million for the project.

The Government’s funding agency - Kānoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit (formally known as the Provincial Development Unit), has confirmed this funding is continuing.

The project includes:

water, wastewater and power to support hangar development

development of access roads and taxiways to support hangar development

runway resurfacing and widening

apron expansion

Runway and apron lighting upgrade to meet CAA requirements

upgrade of perimeter fencing (to meet CAA Certification requirements).

