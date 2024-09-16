NPDC Celebrates Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori With Series Of Fun And Inspiring Events

Waiata in the Gallery and poi making at the regular Family Art drop-in session are part of the programme for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. (Photo/Supplied)

It’s time to discover your te reo and celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) with a fun and inspiring programme of free events at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery / Len Lye Centre and Puke Ariki Museum and Libraries this month.

From Wednesday 11 September to Saturday 21 September, you can get involved in a range of activities from waiata in the gallery, poi making, te reo baby rhymes or a discussion about the revitalisation about the language.

“Celebrating Tangata Whenua and te reo is central to the role of Puke Ariki and the Govett-Brewstar, as custodians of the taonga, toi, kōrero tara, and kaupapa (precious objects, art, legends and stories, and conversations) of Taranaki iwi, hapū and post-Treaty residents,” says Zara Stanhope, Manager of New Plymouth District Council’s Cultural Experiences team.

The team, established in May, includes Puke Ariki museum and the central and community libraries, the i-site and ticketing office, and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

“Our team has developed a fantastic programme again this year which seeks to offer many opportunities to learn and use te reo, in a safe and welcoming space.”

“A highlight is the opportunity to take home your own books in and about te reo and tikanga, by greeting a librarian in te reo. Sponsored by an overseas-based donor, the books include a wide range of titles for all ages.

“Similarly, the discussion on keeping culture and language alive, at the Gallery on 21 September, promises to be a very powerful and relevant community conversation,” Zara says.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is an annual event and runs 14 – 21 of September this year.

Schedule below

Please visit our websites for details and updates: govettbrewster.com and pukeariki.com

Wednesday 11 September

Waiata in the Gallery, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, 12.30pm-1pm.

Join us as we lift our voices among the toi (art) in the gallery. All levels of singers welcome. We provide song books, the only thing you need to bring is your voice

Sunday 15 September

Toi ma te whanau o Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, 11am – 12.30pm

The regular Family Art drop-in artmaking session celebrates te reo Māori with a poi-making workshop using recycled fabrics and materials, beneath Sky Snakes and with a soundtrack of taonga pūoro (traditional Māori musical instruments).

Monday 16 – Sunday 22 September

Puka Kainga, available from all New Plymouth district libraries

Visit your local library and pick up your own te reo reading material to take home and keep. A great range of books are available while stocks last. Just greet your local librarian in te reo Māori.

Tuesday 17 September

Toi te Reo, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Join the Gallery’s Pouako Ara Māori (Educator) Emere Leitch-Munro for a tour of the current exhibition, sharing kōrero and connections between the works and Te Ao Māori perspectives and navigation and creation narratives, all in te reo Māori.

Wednesday 18 September

Crackerjacks with a Te Reo twist, Discover It! Puke Ariki Library Basement, 10am – 10.30am and Waitara Library, 10.30am – 11am

Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs, with a Te Reo twist for under-5s. Fun for the tamariki and a great way to meet other parents and caregivers.

Waiata in the Museum, Puke Ariki Museum, 12.30pm – 1.15pm

Join us as we lift our voices amongst the taonga (treasures) in the museum. All levels of singers welcome. We provide song books, the only thing you need to bring is your voice!

Thursday 19 September

Te Reo baby rhymes, Discover It! Puke Ariki Library Basement, 10am – 10.30am

Stories, rhymes and songs in Te Reo for our littlest people in a session designed for children aged 0-2.

Saturday 21 September

Critical community korero, Revitalisation of Languages, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, 1 – 2.30pm.

How does a culture disappear? How does language play a part of keeping a culture alive? How can threatened languages and cultures survive dominant global languages/cultures? How does the current exhibition featuring indigenous artists from Taiwan without centre, without limits help hear a range of voices? Guest speakers include Ruakere Hond and Fesaitu Solomone, Chief Executive Officer at the Centre for Pacific Languages.

