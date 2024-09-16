Grey Lynn Homicide: Police Investigate Disputes Prior To Shooting

Operation Comma, the homicide investigation underway in Grey Lynn, continues this afternoon.

An investigation team has been formed and is building a picture of what led to the violent events that played out on Tuarangi Road on Thursday night.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says numerous 111 calls were made before 7pm.

“On Police arrival, we located a man with critical injuries, who sadly succumbed to these injuries at the scene,” he says.

Through the course of Thursday night, two other people presented at Auckland City Hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

“One of these men remains in a serious condition, while the other remains in a serious but stable condition.”

A third man was brought to the Auckland City Police Hub to be spoken to as part of the investigation.

“While speaking with this man, it became apparent that he had suffered a gunshot injury. Medical assistance was immediately sought, and he was transported to hospital,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

It is understood that all three men will undergo surgery today.

At this point, Police are not aware of any other individuals who have been injured.

Neighbourhood dispute being investigated:

Police know at this point that an altercation took place between two groups in the lead up to a firearm being discharged.

“Immediately after shots were discharged, those present fled from the area.

“Both groups appear to be known to each other, and we believe this relates to an ongoing neighbourhood dispute between them.

“This dispute escalated last night, and someone has lost their life in a shocking display of violence,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

As part of the homicide investigation, Police are making further enquiries into a report of wilful damage to a house on Tuarangi Road, filed on Thursday afternoon.

“We will be looking at this information, as well as any other previously reported matters at addresses in the area.

“This will form part of our wider investigation in putting together the series of events.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the investigation is still in the early stages and there is ground to cover, and our staff will continue to progress.

Scene examination ongoing:

A scene examination around Tuarangi Road remains ongoing and Police expect this to carry on into the weekend.

Investigation staff are also carrying out an area canvass.

Police expect the victim will be taken from the scene today, with a post-mortem examination taking place tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says: “I know there will be some discussion within the community around who this man is, but at this point I’m unable to release any further details.

“His family are aware, and we need to give them some time.

“We also need to complete a formal identification process and the post-mortem examination.”

A ‘time for calm’:

Detective Inspector Baldwin says there will undoubtedly be some anxiety and concern out there when something like this happens.

“Police do perceive this to be part of a dispute between two groups that commenced earlier that day.

“There are previous incidents reported to police and potentially some that have not been.”

This will form part of the wider investigation.

“This is a time for calm,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Appalling violence like this will not be tolerated, and we have a team of driven investigators working now to identify those present and hold people accountable.”

Police know the public can also assist our investigation given this was a busy part of town.

“We need to hear from people in the immediate area as well as any witnesses to the aftermath of what took place.”

Dashcam footage and CCTV is urgently sought.

Police encourage anyone in the area to report anything untoward they saw, or events in the aftermath at around 7pm.

Please contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 240905/8180 or Operation COMMA.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

