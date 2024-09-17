Championing Local Waste-Reduction And Sustainability Initiatives

Again Again Founder, Nada Piatek, with reusable beverage containers to be used at local events. (Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga City Council is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Resource Wise® Community Fund. A total of $119,000 has been awarded to ten innovative projects aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability in our community.

This year there were double the number of applications from last year, reflecting Tauranga’s growing commitment to sustainability.

A new initiative will bring sustainability workshops to marae, marking a first for the fund and highlighting community-driven solutions.

Pacific Coast Village will trial reusable, washable incontinence products in it’s high-care assisted living facility, along with waste-reduction workshops. Erika Rans, Operations & Sustainability Manager noted the project will not only reduce waste but also improve residents' wellbeing. “By raising awareness of sustainable, reusable products tailored for seniors, we aim to empower our community with environmentally friendly choices.”

Again Again Limited will introduce reusable beverage containers at public events, aiming to reduce single-use waste. Founder Nada Piatek said the funding will “significantly reduce waste at local events.”

Tauranga City Council Manager of Sustainability & Waste, Dan Smith highlighted the importance of this fund in empowering local groups.

“This fund recognises local innovators dedicated to waste reduction and circularity. The remarkable number and quality of applications this year shows Tauranga's increasing commitment to adopting sustainable solutions and driving a circular economy.”

This year’s successful projects include:

Bin Inn Pāpāmoa: Changing consumer habits for waste minimisation and circular economy

These projects align with Tauranga City Council’s Waste Management Minimisation Plan 2022–2028, continuing the city's commitment to reducing material consumption, promote reuse and repair, prevent food waste, and transition towards a circular economy.

The fund is sourced from the Waste Levy, provided to councils by the Ministry for the Environment for waste minimisation education, and does not impose additional costs on general rates.

For more information about the Resource Wise® Community Fund and the projects it supports, please visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/rwcommunityfund

