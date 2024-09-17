Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
SPCA’s Sweetest Fundraiser Cupcake Day Is Tomorrow

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: SPCA

Photo/Supplied

Calling all eaters and treaters. All dreamers and butter ‘n’ sugar creamers.

SPCA’s sweetest fundraiser Cupcake Day is tomorrow (Wednesday 18 September).

The fundraiser encourages people to host a morning tea or a cake stall at school, work, or anywhere their community gathers. All proceeds go directly to fund the work of rehabilitating and rehoming vulnerable animals.

SPCA Events Manager Elinor Birch says you don’t have to rush to grab the oven mitts and grease the patty tins.

“If you’ve run out of time to bake, you can help by purchasing cupcakes from participating businesses,” says Ms Birch.

“If you’re unable to get to a local cupcake stall or workplace morning tea tomorrow, you can make a huge difference to animals by making a donation to SPCA anytime.”

Anyone can create a cupcake fundraising page via the website cupcakeday.spca.nz

Recipes for ‘pupcakes’ and other resources can be found online too.

More than 33,000 animals came through SPCA’s doors last year, some needing veterinary treatment, others needing behavioural rehabilitation and many thousands needing loving homes. Money raised from cupcake day helps support this vital work.

Everyone who raises $250 or more will be entered to win a KitchenAid Velvet Blue Stand Mixer valued at over a thousand dollars.

“That’s a sweet prize for a very sweet cause,” says Ms Birch.

“Join us all in woofing down a cake or two for animals.”

