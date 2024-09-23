Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unsettled Weather Ahead: Aotearoa Faces Rain, Wind, And Possible Snow

Monday, 23 September 2024, 1:24 pm
Forecast: MetService

Photo/Supplied

Covering period of Monday 23 - Friday 27 September

MetService is forecasting rain and strong winds for many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday, with a more widespread weather system bringing wet weather, possible snow and a drop in temperatures later in the week. However, brighter conditions are in store for Wednesday.

The last few weeks have been characterised by wet weather moving furiously across the country. On Sunday, thunderstorms swept across parts of the North Island, resulting in over 22,000 lightning strikes, 7000 of these over land, and power outages. This trend of rapidly-moving bands of rain is set to continue.

Today (Monday), rain is expected over the western South Island with showers in other areas of the South Island and western North Island. However, many regions can look forward to some blue skies as the rain tracks north. This respite will be short-lived, as another round of wet weather is expected on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms, hail and possible snowfall in inland Southland and Otago, along with gusty westerly to southwesterly winds across both islands.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane explains, “The strongest winds will be felt in Central Hawke’s Bay, the Tararua District, and the Wairarapa, where an Orange Strong Wind Warning is in place for Tuesday, with gusts of 120 km/h possible. Strong Wind Watches are also in effect for much of the South Island. Thunderstorms in the western and lower South Island may bring additional gusty winds as they pass through.”

The most widespread rain of the week is expected on Thursday and Friday, as a large weather system moves over the country. While the largest rainfall accumulations are expected in the western South Island, most reaches of Aotearoa can expect a decent bout of rain, first for the South Island on Thursday, extending to the North Island on Friday.

Other hazardous conditions are expected with this weather system. Makgabutlane elaborates, “In addition to rainfall, strong winds will sweep across the country, affecting the South Island and lower North Island. Snowfall makes a return, mainly for inland parts of the South Island, which may impact road travel on high-level roads and mountain passes. This will also have a flow-on effect on temperatures as they take a dip, especially over the South Island. In a nutshell, almost all of Aotearoa will see something from this weather system.”

While the week begins and ends with active weather, Wednesday brings a brief respite. “Sunnier and drier conditions will give those umbrellas a much-needed break, offering an opportunity to get some laundry dried. The only trade-off will be a chillier start to the day with many low single-digit minimum temperatures, and some parts of the South Island even dipping below zero,” says Makgabutlane.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 