Coal Truck Into Tree Crash: Truck Recovery Extended To 6 PM, Entrance To Westport Blocked SH6 Towards Inangahua

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 5:03 pm
Press Release: NZTA

The truck recovery operation on SH6 between Inangahua Junction and the entrance to Westport has been extended with the next update at 6 pm, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The recovery operation, with Police and regional council staff on site, began after midday, requiring the highway to be closed.

The truck crash in the Lower Buller Gorge occurred before 9 am this morning.

People travelling to Westport via the Buller Gorge need to delay their journeys this afternoon/evening or take the long way via Greymouth and up the Coast Road via Punakaiki.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast/closures/481883

