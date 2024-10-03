Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Cops Cotton On To Crossbow In Karaka

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police located an assortment of drugs and a crossbow during a vehicle search in Karaka yesterday.

At about 10.30am, Police conducted a vehicle stop on Harbourside Drive due to the registered owner having a warrant to arrest.

Counties Manukau South Area Response Manager, Acting Senior Sergeant Carl Alexander, says the driver was identified in relation to the warrants and an initial search located a quantity of drugs and cash.

“Officers then searched the vehicle and located what is believed to be more drugs, including cannabis and methamphetamine, cash and crossbow was also located in the boot.

“We will continue to work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs in our communities.

“This arrest is another example of the ongoing action we are taking to target this type of activity and it’s also one less dangerous weapon off the street,” he says.

“We encourage anyone with concerns around suspicious or potentially criminal behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to Police.”

A 31-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court today charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession for supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

