Seven Dogs For Seven Handlers

Police Dog Eko on parade (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand police welcome seven patrol dog teams fresh from their graduation today at the Police Dog Training Centre at Trentham.

The handlers and their dogs were celebrated in front of whānau and friends after extensive training both in district and at the Dog Training Centre.

Some of the teams will begin in their districts next week and some have already started work.

Also in attendance were several members of the New Zealand Police executive.

Graduating from the police patrol dog course are three are first-time handlers – two from Wellington District and one from Hawke’s Bay.

The four experienced handlers are from Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Central and Canterbury Districts, one of which is graduating with his fifth dog.

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers congratulated them all.

“Congratulations to all the teams - it’s a proud day for you all. This occasion marks the end of formal training to become an operational team and heralds the next step toward frontline duties.

Although you will be out on the road, the training does not stop, with further opportunities for you and your dog to attend and qualify to join other specialist squads with your dogs.

We constantly see the value you add to frontline policing. You are also a vital component in our Tactical Response Model, with support from other specialists such as Armed Offenders Squad qualified staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Senior Sergeant Chris Best, Practice Leader at the Dog Training Centre, says “There is a huge amount of institutional knowledge and expertise held with your dog section supervisors in districts, which has helped to optimise the performance of the dog teams and their operational capability.

To our three first-time handlers, well done on becoming an operational team.

Our new graduates are a significant boost to our front-line capacity and we are proud to have them join us.

And congratulations again to our four other experienced handlers.

Well done everyone on graduating today, you’ll all be excellent assets in your districts and communities.”

© Scoop Media

