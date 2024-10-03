Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seven Dogs For Seven Handlers

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 4:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Dog Eko on parade (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand police welcome seven patrol dog teams fresh from their graduation today at the Police Dog Training Centre at Trentham.

The handlers and their dogs were celebrated in front of whānau and friends after extensive training both in district and at the Dog Training Centre.

Some of the teams will begin in their districts next week and some have already started work.

Also in attendance were several members of the New Zealand Police executive.

Graduating from the police patrol dog course are three are first-time handlers – two from Wellington District and one from Hawke’s Bay.

The four experienced handlers are from Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Central and Canterbury Districts, one of which is graduating with his fifth dog.

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers congratulated them all.

“Congratulations to all the teams - it’s a proud day for you all. This occasion marks the end of formal training to become an operational team and heralds the next step toward frontline duties.

Although you will be out on the road, the training does not stop, with further opportunities for you and your dog to attend and qualify to join other specialist squads with your dogs.

We constantly see the value you add to frontline policing. You are also a vital component in our Tactical Response Model, with support from other specialists such as Armed Offenders Squad qualified staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Senior Sergeant Chris Best, Practice Leader at the Dog Training Centre, says “There is a huge amount of institutional knowledge and expertise held with your dog section supervisors in districts, which has helped to optimise the performance of the dog teams and their operational capability.

To our three first-time handlers, well done on becoming an operational team.

Our new graduates are a significant boost to our front-line capacity and we are proud to have them join us.

And congratulations again to our four other experienced handlers.

Well done everyone on graduating today, you’ll all be excellent assets in your districts and communities.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 