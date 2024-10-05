Flooding Update Otago Highways Saturday Morning, 10 AM

With flood waters abating in Otago and Southland, closed highways are slowly reopening except where significant slips and boulders need to be removed and geotechnical advice provided on stability, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“People need to be aware that crews are working hard to restore roads as fast as they can, so please slow down around them and avoid travel in areas that have been under water,” says NZTA Journey Manager Nicole Felts. “The land is water-logged and potholes will develop which require people to take care.”

Port Chalmers highway, SH88 – staying closed, boulders

A large 2.5 by four metre boulder fell onto the highway near Parry St, SH88, early last night. That route remains closed this weekend with residential and emergency access only and fully staffed checkpoints.

Geotechnical advice is required before this highway can be reopened between Parry St/ Forsyth Barr Stadium and Port Chalmers. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482713

Please note, the informal detour roads above SH88 aren’t suitable for large, heavy or towing vehicles and unless people have an urgent need to travel, they should keep these routes clear also.

SH1 south and north of Dunedin - south open, north this afternoon at latest

SH1 south of Dunedin, a small section south of Milton: Now reopened.

SH1 north of Dunedin: NZTA hopes to have SH1 between Evansdale and Hampden opened by 1 pm at the latest. There is 300 cubic metres of rock to move from a slip south of Waikouaiti with many smaller slips on the road shoulders so crews are hard at it.

Check the web map/ traffic updates for this section of highway this morning: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago

SH8 inland from Milton to Lawrence: Open as of Saturday morning, caution needed.

SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston: Now open, caution needed.

SH87 Kyeburn to Hyde (north of Middlemarch): Remaining closed due to serious damage to a section of highway from the flood water near the Kyeburn Bridge. Flooding remains also Saturday morning. Delay your travel. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482674

SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui: Closed Saturday morning due to flooding around the Pomahaka River. Detour in place and working well. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482705

Multiple areas of surface flooding and potholes

Waikouaiti, SH1, north of Dunedin earlier on Saturday:

Elsewhere in Otago and Southland people can expect to see slips near highways, debris washed up in places with surface water. Road conditions may be slippery until things dry out so drivers are urged to take care.

There are no closures in place in Central Otago or Southland.

Speeds will be reduced in many places as the clean-up continues today and into next week.

Bridge inspections so far show they have held up well, says NZTA.

NZTA plans on a final update on the flooding for this weekend around 5 pm today. People should check the Traffic updates on the web to see highways reopening before then.

State Highway updates

Highway conditions for Otago | NZTA Journey Planner

Local road closures Dunedin and Portobello peninsula

https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/news-and-events/public-notices/road-conditions-and-closures

Otago Emergency Management

https://www.otagocdem.govt.nz/

