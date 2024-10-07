Serious Crash, Onehunga - Auckland City
Monday, 7 October 2024, 9:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in
Onehunga this morning.
The crash, between a vehicle
and a motorbike on Neilson Street, was reported at about
6.53am.
Early indications suggest one person has
received critical injuries.
Motorists are advised to
expect delays or seek an alternate route.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been
notified.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more