Serious Crash, Onehunga - Auckland City

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Onehunga this morning.

The crash, between a vehicle and a motorbike on Neilson Street, was reported at about 6.53am.

Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

