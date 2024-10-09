Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Arrest For Driver Who Damaged Two Police Vehicles And Assaulted Police Officers

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 5:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay, Waikato Police

Today police arrested a man who drove his vehicle into two police vehicles after fleeing from officers who were conducting a traffic stop at Five Cross Roads, Claudelands.

Officers responded and located the vehicle following complaints from members of the public about the manner of driving.

At about 10.15am the vehicle was located at the Five Cross Roads shops where police staff approached and spoke with the driver.

After refusing to engage with Police, the driver then fled from the traffic stop and subsequently spikes were successfully deployed.

The vehicle then fled to nearby Claude Street, where police converged and located the man driving in a dangerous manner on the road committing sustained loss of traction.

While police were responding to the vehicle on Claude Street, the driver deliberately drove his vehicle into two of the responding police units, causing significant damage to all three vehicles involved.

No one was injured as a result of the vehicle collisions.

To mitigate the risk that the driver posed to the public, further police units that were responding managed to successfully block in the offending vehicle and safely bring it to a stop.

The driver then resisted arrest, and during this process police have deployed tactical options, such as Taser and OC spray.

The driver was restrained and taken into custory without further incident.

During the arrest process, two police officers were assaulted by the driver, however their injuries were minor.

A 39-year-old man will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with Failure to remain stopped for an enforcement officer, Operating a motor vehicle causing sustained loss of traction, Driving in a dangerous manner, Assaults person with a blunt instrument (police), Assaults police, and Resists police.

© Scoop Media

