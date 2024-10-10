Time To Stand For Council Is Now

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is calling on anyone interested in standing for council to take the leap in 2025, with local body elections only a year away.

The next local body elections will be held on 11 October 2025. Candidate nominations open on 4 July 2025, closing on 1 August. Today also marks the first date in this term that no by-elections can be triggered due to resignations from elected members.

Last elections, we saw 40% of members elected for the first time.

LGNZ Acting Chief Executive Scott Necklen says elected members come from all corners of New Zealand.

“Being an elected member is an important and public role. If you are thinking about serving in local government, there’s never been a better time to put your hand up.

“Ahead of when nominations open in July 2025, we encourage people to start thinking now about how they can prepare themselves to stand for election.

“Candidates can attend council meetings and learn more about what the key issues are impacting on their community - and begin planning how they can make a difference.

“There’s no question it’s a demanding job but it’s also very rewarding. Every day councils make important decisions that impact future generations – from infrastructure investment like roads, bridges and pipes, to climate resilience. Elected members need to be good listeners and need to be able to take what they’ve heard to the decision-making table and drive good outcomes for their communities.

“The beauty of local government is that whether you’re a Mayor or councillor, you only have one vote. So a mix of experience around a council table leads to better decision making and ultimately contributes to a high-performing council,” Scott Necklen said.

Elected Members – 2022 Snapshot:

45.5% - The proportion of women elected to local government

40% - The percentage of members elected for the first time

21.6% - The number of members who identify as Māori

55 - The median age of elected members

14.6% - The percentage of members under the age of 40

38% - the number of members who are caring for children and young people

The full profile of elected members following the 2022 local body elections can be found here: https://d1pepq1a2249p5.cloudfront.net/media/documents/Elected-members-census-2022.pdf

Resources for candidates can be found on the LGNZ website here: https://www.lgnz.co.nz/local-government-in-nz/local-elections-and-voting/candidates-guidance/

