Have You Seen Denis?

Denis was last seen by his family at a hotel in the CBD last night (Photo/Supplied)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Denis Courtot, who has been reported missing.

Denis, a French national, was last seen yesterday evening by his family at a hotel in the Auckland CBD.

He is tall and was last seen wearing a grey suit jacket and tan trousers.

Police and Denis’ family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sees him to contact call 111 immediately.

If you have any information that could help us locate Denis, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241017/5803.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

