Destination Skatepark To Undergo Safety And Accessibility Enhancements

Since opening in Mount Maunganui earlier this year, we’re stoked at how the community has embraced Destination skatepark with hundreds of users from all walks (and wheels) of life using the skatepark daily.

Because it’s so popular, we’ll be undertaking some enhancements to improve safety and accessibility at the skatepark. These enhancements include improved lighting to make it easier to see and safer to move around during twilight hours, more viewing spaces with seating for those who prefer to watch the action, fencing at the southern end of the skatepark (opposite Central Parade) and better landscaping.

While works are underway, some areas of the skatepark may be temporarily sectioned off, but this won’t affect how users ride or roll as skating facilities will still be available to use. Please keep away from work zones and respect our work crew.

Works are anticipated to take up to four weeks to complete but are subject to weather conditions. We appreciate the community's patience while these works are underway.

Destination skatepark has had a phenomenal number of visitors since it opened, putting Tauranga firmly on the map as New Zealand’s new skate capital. Visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/skate for more information about Destination skatepark and other citywide skateparks and pump tracks.

