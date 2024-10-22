WELLfed’s Home Gets Upgrade

WELLfed’s home base has received a much-needed upgrade. Photo/Supplied.

A building in Cannons Creek that is home to one of Porirua’s well-known charities has received a welcome facelift.

WELLfed, an adult education programme where people learn valuable cooking skills, has been operating out of a Porirua City Council-owned building on Hampshire St since 2019.

Recently the building received some much-needed TLC, including a full reclad, new windows and a sparkling paint job. Asbestos was removed as part of the upgrade.

Aligning with Council’s kaupapa to reduce, reuse and recycle, contracting team James Henry Ltd was able to salvage some of the matai weatherboards removed from the building to make into chopping boards for use in the WELLfed kitchen - you can’t get more circular than that!

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says it is fantastic to see a Council facility get an upgrade, especially one that will enable such a popular community organisation to carry on their good work.

"This is fantastic news, because many of us have seen first-hand the incredible job WELLfed does in Porirua - they’re not about a hand-out, but a hand-up, so having them operate in a building in good condition is important.

"WELLfed is a shining example of the community spirit that is alive and well in our city and they inspire with their vision and impact, so I’m hugely pleased they have a nice building to get on with what they do."

WELLfed is a free adult education programme that teaches valuable cooking skills and more. They focus on teaching how to plan, shop for, and cook affordable healthy meals, emphasising the use of fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. You can learn about their mahi at www.wellfed.kiwi

