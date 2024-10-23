ORC Awards Bus Security Tender

Otago Regional Council has awarded its tender for Dunedin bus security services to First Security.

ORC aims to reassure passengers that it is safe to use the buses by making the security services for the Bus Hub permanent.

ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne, says First Security’s team of qualified and experienced security staff will monitor situations and take appropriate action, in conjunction with the Police.

“First Security’s staff have specialised training and experience to safely identify and manage violent and/or anti-social behaviour. The priority of the security contractors is to de-escalate the risk to drivers and passengers, calling in the Police, when necessary,” Ms Cheyne says.

ORC’s bus hub current security contract had reached the end of its trial period and this presented an opportunity to review the existing service, Ms Cheyne says.

The new company will provide a security service with uniformed staff patrolling the bus hub and on board buses at random, six days a week from 1 November 2024. They will be working from 2.30pm into the late evening.

“Security staff are expected to demonstrate an understanding of, and respect for, cultural values, customs, and protocols and have all undertaken cultural training., and in a change to the current arrangement, staff will be wearing body cams.”

While this was not stipulated, several firms that tendered advised that this was their standard practice.

The contract is for an initial period of eight months, with the option to continue for two 12-month extensions.

This allows changes to be made to the type of security services to be provided to accommodate recommendations

from the Central City Advisory Group, which is tasked with addressing safety concerns in the central city, including at the hub, Ms Cheyne says.

