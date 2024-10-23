Huntly Museum Committee Takes The Keys To Its New Building

Over 75 people came together last Friday to celebrate the official blessing and handover ceremony of the historic 1939 heritage railway building at Raahui Pookeka | Huntly Railway Station.

Joined by the Huntly Community Board, Councillors, mana whenua, contractors, former Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson, the Waikato Regional Chair, and more, Mayor Jacqui Church asked key players in the project to join her as she handed the keys over to the Huntly Museum Committee.

“I don’t like making these things about myself because this project demonstrates how amazing humanity can be when we work together, so I want everyone involved to come up and be part of this magical moment,” said Mayor Jacqui.

Attended by benefactors who generously helped raise approximately $350,000 to renovate and reinstate the station after an arson attack last year, Mayor Jacqui said this journey is the epitome of teamwork, resilience, adaptation and future proofing.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the project, from community members to key stakeholders, you are the social fabric of our district and although sometimes getting to the moon takes time, you got us here,” she said.

“You have demonstrated that we are the beating heart of the golden triangle and that the better we can collaborate and build relationships, the stronger our nation will be.”

Taking the keys with excitement and enthusiasm, Denise Lamb, chairperson of the Huntly Museum Committee, said they are excited to put their own touch on the intergenerational project that represents the past, present and future of the Waikato district.

“Grandparents, parents and now the next generation will all be able to enjoy this building for different reasons,” she said.

“It displays just how resilient and unique our community is, and we’re excited to fill it with important pieces of local history for everyone to enjoy.”

With the committee working alongside the community to create and design exhibitions for the new museum, residents can expect to enjoy the new attraction next year.

“We can’t wait to open our doors in 2025 as the new Huntly Museum.”

