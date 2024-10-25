Electricity Authority Proposals To Help Businesses And Infrastructure Get Connected

The Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko has today opened two consultations that promote more efficient investment for businesses and infrastructure.

The two sets of proposed rule changes are expected to remove barriers to getting manufacturers, data centres, new housing developments, EV charging stations and other businesses connected to the electricity network.

Electricity Authority Network Pricing Director Tim Sparks says the consultations are part of the Authority’s wider work programme to make it more efficient and easier for businesses and consumers to access the electricity they need.

"More businesses and infrastructure are increasingly needing to connect to the distribution network," Tim Sparks said.

"But the current rules have not kept pace with the number, size and complexity of connection applications, and change is needed to assist access seekers to connect.

"At the moment, electricity distribution companies can also develop their own rules around how to charge businesses and investors wanting to connect. This means there’s a wide range of practices happening across New Zealand, and in some cases, quite high up-front costs.

"The Authority wants to reshape the electricity market rules to encourage more efficient investment in important infrastructure.

"We’re proposing changes that will make it easier and faster to connect to networks, and start to rebalance connection pricing methodologies so they’re more efficient. The proposals also aim to improve consistency of connection pricing and processes - to make it easier for businesses operating across multiple regions.

"The rule changes we’re proposing would enable consumers to enjoy the benefits of more developments happening sooner, with more efficient investments leading to lower overall costs," he said.

These consultations represent the first steps in multi-year work programmes that support more efficient investment in infrastructure and businesses.

The consultations will run for six weeks, until Friday 6 December, with two further weeks for cross-submissions.

https://www.ea.govt.nz/projects/all/network-connections/consultation/network-connections-project-stage-one/

https://www.ea.govt.nz/projects/all/distribution-connection-pricing-reform/consultation/distribution-connection-pricing-proposed-code-amendment/

Notes:

The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown Entity with the main statutory objective to promote competition in, reliable supply by, and the efficient operation of, the electricity industry for the long-term benefit of consumers. The additional objective of the Authority is to protect the interests of domestic consumers and small business consumers in relation to the supply of electricity to those consumers.

