One Person Due To Appear In Court After Crash, Napier

One man is due to appear in court following a serious crash in Onekawa this morning.

At around 8.05am, Police were called to the intersection of Taradale Road and Riverbend Road after reports of a vehicle rolling multiple times and colliding with another vehicle.

One person received critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police are making enquiries into the circumstance of the crash.

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in Napier District Court on Friday 1 November, facing multiple charges including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

- Senior Sergeant Craig Vining

