Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One Person Due To Appear In Court After Crash, Napier

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One man is due to appear in court following a serious crash in Onekawa this morning.

At around 8.05am, Police were called to the intersection of Taradale Road and Riverbend Road after reports of a vehicle rolling multiple times and colliding with another vehicle.

One person received critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police are making enquiries into the circumstance of the crash.

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in Napier District Court on Friday 1 November, facing multiple charges including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

- Senior Sergeant Craig Vining

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 